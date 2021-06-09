NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As more people get vaccinated, law enforcement agencies are repeatedly sounding the alarm about fake vaccine cards being sold online.
In April, News 4 reminded viewers that people were selling these fake cards, which was a severe crime. Now, authorities are taking action.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and more than 40 other attorney generals across the country issued a warning about phony vaccine cards popping up on the internet.
It’s what you’re handed after getting your first or second dose, a vaccine card showing you’ve got your COVID-19 shot.
News 4 checked in with the state AG’s office on Wednesday to ask if they’ve received any complaints and are still waiting to hear back.
NEWS 4 reached out to the Federal Trade Commission too. They said as far as potential consequences for those selling fake cards, if people are engaging in unfair or deceptive practices, they could face potential enforcement action by the FTC or possible criminal penalties from other law enforcement agencies.
Law enforcement said people should not buy any blank vaccination cards being sold on the internet.
California bar owner charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, officials say
A bar owner who allegedly sold fake Covid-19 vaccine cards from his business was charged with multiple felonies, including forgery and identity theft.
