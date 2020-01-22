NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re one of the millions of Americans affected by the Equifax Data breach, today (Jan. 22) is the deadline to file your claim for credit monitoring or compensation.
Last year Equifax agreed to pay nearly $700 million to settle the massive data breach, which exposed social security numbers and other private information.
Anyone impacted is eligible to receive up to 10 years of free credit monitoring, including at least four years of free monitoring of your credit report and $1 million of identity theft insurance.
You can also submit claims for any time that you may have spent dealing with the data breach. You can get up to $25 per hour up to 20 hours.
For that claim, there are limited funds available so it’s likely your claim may be reduced.
The settlement administrator will start sending out benefits starting tomorrow. So make sure you get that done today! If you’re not sure you’ve been affected and want to see if you’re eligible to file a claim, click here. You can click here to file a claim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.