NASHVILLE, TN.- With the election season in full swing, you may be getting robo calls or texts from various political campaigns. Depending on how many you’re getting it can get annoying.
President Trump recently signed a new anti-robocall bill into law, but even this updated rule wouldn’t impact political robocalls.
They have their own set of rules and regulations.
They are not allowed to make calls and texts to cell phones, without your consent, but they are allowed to make calls to landlines.
Secondly, they do not follow the ‘Do Not Call’ list, which is the national list of numbers that have opted out of receiving legal telemarketing calls.
So how can you put an end to them?
Don’t list your phone number when you register to vote. But, if you already have, update your voter registration and remove the associated phone number.
There are also free robocall block services you can sign up for and some wireless providers offer a call blocking feature.
