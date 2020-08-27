MCEWEN, TN (WSMV) - 77-year-old Den Ferguson has seen a lot in his lifetime, but he never envisioned he'd be this outraged over a home repair.
“Who wants a less than 20-year-old house, with a roof that just runs up and down,” Den Ferguson said.
Ferguson and his wife, Joyce Ferguson, 81, say they hired Tennessee Metal Roofing two months ago to repair their roof. When he saw the results, he couldn’t believe it.
“It’s not laying down, and it’s like that on both sides of the house. Front and back,” Ferguson said. “I gave them $3,000 up front...and the salesman took off with it and I hadn’t seen him since.”
77 year old Den Ferguson is out $3,000 after he says TN Metal Roofing did a subpar job on his home. The attorney for the company claims the work on the roof is fine. But that’s not what experts told us when we reached out to them for their opinion. @WSMV #call4action pic.twitter.com/V99Ivqkpn4— Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) August 28, 2020
Ferguson and his wife reached out to New 4 Nashville after our story aired about Tennessee Metal Roofing.
Last week, police said they charged the company’s owner, James Kenton with Home Improvement Fraud.
News 4 reached out to the company’s attorney Joe Calvert about the Ferguson’s home.
“There’s no issues with Mr. Ferguson. His job was done. It was done properly. It was checked and double checked, okay! That’s all I can say,” Ferguson said Wednesday.
News 4 went to Don Kennedy Roofing to get their independent opinion. They have been in the business for more than 40 years.
Kennedy says the roof needs work.
“Total inconsistency in the deck. The first responsibility of a contractor when he goes into a building and he takes the roof of, is to prepare the roof to receive a good quality roof system,” Kennedy said.
“If it’s been on for 6 weeks, it’s been seven weeks too long. It needs to come off. It’s, it’s bad. I’m sorry. It was put on to fail,” Wayne Buchanan, Division Manager with Don Kennedy Roofing added.
It’s anxiety the Fergusons say they never expected to go through. All they want is a sturdy roof above their heads.
“$3,000 means a lot to me. I mean, I’m old. My wife is aging too.” On a fixed income, you know, it takes what we've got to live,” Ferguson said.
