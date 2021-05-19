NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The unemployed are challenging Gov. Bill Lee. They said his reasoning for taking away unemployment doesn't help their situation at all.

To give you an idea of how many of your neighbors are getting federal unemployment benefits:

Midstate residents getting federal unemployment benefits Davidson: 13,954

Rutherford: 3,698

Williamson: 1,486

Wilson: 1,430

Like so many in music, Jan Volz's career in music is pretty quiet these days.

"The main thing that the pandemic has done has prohibited us from being able to tour," Volz said.

Devin Deltori's career as a wedding planner also came to a halt.

Trying to restart their careers, they relied on unemployment, which is why this statement from the Governor has them bewildered.

"What's important to remember is that we have a quarter of a million jobs in the state that are unfilled. And we want to make the pathway for those that are unemployed to those employment opportunities as smooth as possible," Bill Lee said.

Both men said that number sounds promising on paper, but the reality is far different.

"And I realize there are a lot of jobs out there. And that's great. There's a lot of jobs out there. And that's great," Volz said. "There's a lot of people that should be jumping into that program and taking those jobs. I've got a job!! I'm just waiting for them to loosen up so I can go do it."

News4 Investigates looked at what jobs are open in Davidson County and the average wage. Last month, the highest number of job openings were for healthcare practitioners and tech, paying more than $71,000 on average. News 4 found over 1,500 openings in food preparation with an average wage of $34,000.00

Both men wouldn't qualify for the healthcare jobs and can't pay their bills on the lower wages.

"I see jobs that are three and four hours away from me...I see jobs that it's not that they're beneath me, but they won't pay a living wage to even pay my rent."

The message from these men to the Governor: It's not as simple as you've made it out to be.

