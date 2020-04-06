NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood resident Carolyn Woosley has seen a lot in her 65 years.
“I am a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center from September 11th. I was in the south tower,” Woosley said.
Now she is living through another life-altering event.
“This is so familiar to me. Even though I didn’t have to stay inside, we did stay inside because we were terrified,” Woosley said.
Woosley feels she can overcome many obstacles, but does worry about her money running out.
“I’m unemployed, but I’m very, very fortunate that I have a severance package that’s gonna get me by for a little while. But it’s not going to solve the problem long-term,” Woosley said.
Like many Tennesseans, Woosley has tried to file for unemployment on the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s website, only to run into problems.
“The system is actually crashing,” Woosley said.
Forcing her to restart the process over and over again.
“I did that four times,’ Woosley said.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development says their website is handling tens of thousands of people and they’re working as best they can to get to everyone. They’re encouraging people to avoid the peak of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
The same goes for the Call Center. After 4:30 p.m. usually works when it comes to getting through to an agent.
For a woman who has survived life’s biggest challenges, Woosley is keeping a positive outlook on everything. She just hopes relief comes fast for those really relying on the help.
“It really really hurts my heart to know that there are people who can’t put food on the table for them and their children.”
Woosley also had questions about the weekly certification process. Do applicants still have to show that they are job hunting?
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development said if you are temporarily laid off, and have a job to return to when things are up and running again, you do not have to do weekly job searches.
If you are not job-attached, you still need to fulfill the requirement, but Executive Order 15 modifies that requirement so it’s not an actual job search, but tasks that can be done online or on the phone.
