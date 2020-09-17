NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Call 4 Action team got answers about a crosswalk in Nashville that many people are calling "dangerous."
The intersection at the corner of Rosa Parks Blvd and Taylor street sits behind Kroger and straddles the Germantown and Buena Vista neighborhoods.
People living there say a construction project blocked the button that allows for the lights to show up on the cross walk.
“They fly, that’s it,” Bobby Beard, a resident in the neighborhood said when describing how fast cars go by.
“They can hit somebody and it can be zero balance,” another resident said.
Oftentimes, pedestrians and cyclists have to run, jog or peddle fast to get across.
“You’ve got to go all the way down to get to Kroger, when we could just go down the sidewalk there,” Theresa Brown said.
Brown lives at the Station Loft Apartments, just a block down from the intersection.
“If you don’t get out of their way, you’re gonna get hit,” Brown said.
It’s happened to her plenty of times.
“The other day a truck...dodge truck almost me. It would not stop so I had to JUMP back. And it’s scary. Very scary,” Brown said.
Brown wants to see the fence removed from the barrier at the crosswalk location. Safety when it comes to crossing the road is important to her. Two years ago, at a different intersection, she lost her cousin.
“The lady hit her around by the end of Kroger, knocked her out of her shoes and killed her,” Brown said.
News 4 Nashville reached out to the company, Building and Grounds Solutions, LLC and told them about the problem.
The official contacted the people in power. Within hours of our call, officials called us back. They notified us that the cross-walk button is now available.
Brown is happy to hear about the update, but she wants more. Brown and many others would like to see a traffic light at that location. Anything to keep her and those in her neighborhood from having to risk their lives, just to get to the other side.
“I don’t want to get hit. I just need to go where I’m going and get back to the house,” Brown said.
News 4 Nashville contacted city leaders about the problem. They instantly started looking into the matter. We also asked them what measures can be taken into order to get a traffic light at that location. We are waiting to hear back.
