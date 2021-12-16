NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you look up apartments or homes across the city of Nashville, you’ll find prices are through the roof.
“Everyday people I know move further and further away from the city,” Rondriquez White said.
White is a native of Nashville. He’s seen how much the city has evolved.
“Nashville is a place that I always knew I would live no mater what, and I am seeing slowly but surely that dream fades away for so many people in my generation,” White said.
He feels long-time Nashvillians and natives are being left behind.
Tech giant Amazon promises to help with this problem. In an interview with News4 during the summer, the company pledged to spend $75 million to develop 800 affordable housing units along the WeGo Public Transit corridor to help moderate to low income Nashvillians have access to employment, schools, healthcare and education.
A new report by Stand Up Nashville questions Amazon’s promise.
“I think the warning signs are there that if we continue down this road it might not actually help with affordable housing, but increase displacement and gentrification,” Stand Up Nashville Deputy Director Michael Callahan-Kapoor said.
Callahan-Kapoor said to date Amazon has financed housing where just 14% of the units will be affordable to Nashvillians earning $42,000 or less annually.
The report also said a large portion of the funds are in the form of loans.
“So far they haven’t given out any loans. They announced they’re giving out $75 million in low interest loans to private developments. So, that won’t have an impact on taxpayers, per se, but if other public entities take loans, those require tax dollars to pay back,” Callahan-Kapoor said.
Councilmember Sean Parker is chair of the Affordable Housing Committee. He said he does not see Amazon’s fund impacting taxpayers directly.
“I think it will fall on the developer, the person who takes the loan out, who will be paying that interest,” Parker said. “I don’t see how that will fall on the city.”
As for how Parker feels big companies should give back, just contribute to the city.
“I would just ask that you pay into the general fund. Pay your taxes like everyone else in Nashville and if you have budget priorities, lobby for those budget priorities at budget season like everyone else does,” Parker said.
Amazon did not give News4 a response to the actual response, but did issue a statement saying:
“We saw a gap in support for hardworking residents at the heart of communities who earn modest wages – such as nurses and teachers – and who often spend more than half of their income on housing or are unable to live close to their jobs due to housing affordability. The Housing Equity Fund is a more than $2 billion commitment to create and preserve affordable housing through low-rate loans and grants. We continually assess where we can make the biggest impact in the communities we call home.”
For White, he just wants to make sure those who’ve called Nashville home for generations are not forgotten.
“It took me a while to accept that we’re changing. I accept it now,” White said. “Right now, I’m embracing it, but we all have to be a part of it, and if we’re all not a part of it, then it’s no longer going to be Nashville.”
We reached out to Mayor Cooper's office for a statement. This is what they sent us:
Caresse,
We support and welcome the contributions of our private partners. We know affordable housing is a complex issue that requires a variety of approaches – private-public partnerships, MDHA, investments to the Barnes Fund, and more.
That’s why, in his State of Metro address and budget plan, the mayor proposed:
$10 million in ARP funding to Barnes
$12.5 million in Barnes city operating dollars to Barnes
$10 million in ARP funds to seed a Catalyst Fund, so Metro can move quickly to preserve at-risk affordable units
$3 million payment in lieu of taxes program, to incentivize private creation of affordable units
A project, in partnership with Councilmember Toombs, to create affordable housing on three acres of city-owned land on 24th Avenue North.
Bringing a housing director and housing data analyst to Metro Planning
Since then, this has been increased to:
$20 million in ARP dollars for Barnes
$20 million in ARP dollars for Catalyst Fund
Meanwhile, Metro’s ARP committee also recently recommended $15 million in ARP dollars to support infrastructure around MDHA’s Cayce community.
