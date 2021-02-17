NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People all over Middle Tennessee had appointments to get their second COVID vaccination this week. Due to weather, it was canceled, leaving many unanswered questions.
News4 Investigates even found out some clinics are telling people they may have to start over with their vaccinations.
“When you see light at the end of the tunnel and it disappears, it makes anyone nervous. Including me,” 78-year-old Steve Waterman who was scheduled to receive his second Pfzier Covid vaccine Tuesday told us.
However, due to weather, it was canceled.
Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked, “So as of right now you don’t even have and appointment for that 2nd vaccination? I have nothing,” said Waterman.
He was told someone would call him back to reschedule, but he was left with many unanswered questions. Like, what happens if he doesn’t get it within a specific time frame? He got the Pfizer vaccine and was initially told his second one needed to be done three weeks later. When his appointment was canceled this week, he was told something very unsettling.
“A lady told me if I was over 4 days late, I would need to start over again!”
But is that true? News4 Investigates went to the experts to find out.
“The research shows a bit of a delay doesn’t matter. Don’t worry about that. That’s true with so many vaccines along with the COVID vaccine,” Dr. William Schaffner who work in the Infectious Disease Department at Vanderbilt said.
Schaffner says your immune system will remember that first dose and you actually have up to three months to get that second one. That goes for Moderna and Pfizer.
“It scared me to death. When you told me that the anxiety disappeared completely,” Waterman said.
“They need to get those patients rescheduled so they can get that second dose,” Schaffner said.
Doctors tell News4 after the first dose, a person is 40-60% protected. That second one offers you 95% protection.
