NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Our veterans are the bravest men and women out there, but Grace Smith says there’s a disturbing trend happening to our servicemen and women.
“It’s happening every day at increasing levels, which is very concerning,” Smith, who is with the Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee, said. “Specifically, older adults and veterans are being targeted.”
A recent AARP study found that veterans are twice as likely to lose money to fraud schemes, and the fraudsters are using the top issues of the year to do it.
“What the AARP study revealed is some of the scams have to do with COVID test kits or promises of early access to the vaccine in exchange for veterans’ personal information,” Smith said.
They’re also taking advantage of what’s happening in the economy.
“Either posting false jobs on a job board to try and attract veterans or posting a job and saying you have to pay to have access to this exclusive job listing,” Smith said.
AARP also found that the fraudsters claim to be from the VA and from Tristar, when they’re not. The VA may very well check in with you by phone, email or text, but if you are not absolutely sure the contact is legitimate, call the VA directly at 1-800-827-1000.
Also keep your personal information guarded, especially if the person on the other line tries to pressure you.
The Council on Aging shares information each month on its free Scam of the Month email list. Click for information.
