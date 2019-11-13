NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s a scam going around saying you can get a $75 coupon to use at Costco. However, the company said it’s not real.
Costco discussed the matter in a Facebook post on Tuesday, alerting shoppers that it is not giving away $75 coupons. While the company said it loves its fans, it said that it is not real and is in no way affiliated with their company.
The coupon offer popped up on Facebook earlier this year. It told users to click on a link where you can get your coupon. To access it, users were told they needed to share the post on facebook and put in their personal information.
This is not the first time this coupon scam has been an issue. Last year Costco had to issue a similar statement about fraud when a scam ran under the belief that it was for the company’s 50th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.