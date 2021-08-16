NASHVILLE, TN.- “I saw her and I was like, oh man, I gotta have her!” Clarksville resident Tammy Jackson. Tammy Jackson just wanted a new companion. “I had a Sheltie of 11 years. And we just had to put him down on Mother’s Day. And I wanted to get another one,” Jackson said.

After searching the internet, she found her.

“I found The Ultimate Sheltie Store. Cause they had $850.00 puppies,” Jackson said. Thinking it was a good deal, Jackson made the purchase. “They wanted some different form of cash app of some sort. Which I told my bank, and they said it sounded a little suspicious. So I said, okay, I have PayPal. So they had somebody else for me to send the money to. They said theirs's wasn’t working. But their sister’s was,” Jackson said.

Jackson says they were supposed to deliver the pup to her door.

“Tuesday comes and then there was automatically some other fee of some sort that they wanted an additional $900.00 for. I said no! That’s just too much money. And they said they were gonna refund me, but they never did,” Jackson said.

“This is absolutely the riskiest scam! That is perpetrating the country,” Robyn Householder, BBB of Middle TN and Southern KY said.

Robyn Householder with BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky says they’ve seen a huge rise in puppy scams. We’re talking three-fold. “Just through November the losses are about $2.8 million,” Housholder said.

Earlier this year, News 4 interviewed another woman who fell for a puppy scam. After doing a reverse image search, News4 discovered that same puppy pop up on multiple sites. A sure sign of a scam.

Nashville woman loses hundreds while trying to adopt dogs NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman called News 4 Nashville in tears after she says the puppies t…

“Just in our market, which is the 38 counties in Middle Tennessee that our BBB covers, we’ve had 23 complaints just this year...total loss dollars is just shy of $20,000.00,” Householder said.

Householder says these fraudsters are becoming savvier.

“They’re duplicating legitimate puppy breeders websites, and so when you land on that site, it looks like the real thing...the information of the address, all of those things...has been duplicated and so what we’re reminding consumers to do is be sure that they’re double checking the URL address. Cause I can guarantee you it’s not gonna match what’s on the page,” Householder said.

News4 dialed the number given to us by Jackson, but the person on the other line hung up on us twice.

“I hope some day, somebody gets you, and takes you for more than what you're worth, because KARMA. It will come back around eventually,” Jackson said.

The BBB added that if you have any doubt about the breeder, meet with them in person to see the puppy before making a purchase.