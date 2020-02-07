NASHVILLE, TN. - Every day there seems to be a new alert about the Coronavirus.
Not only are scammers using this illness to trick you, they are doing so pretending to be from legitimate health organizations we all know and trust.
The security group Sophos sent out an an alert this week in an article, discussing phony emails that pretend to be from the World Health Organization.
It tells you to go through the attached document on safety measures regarding the spread of the coronavirus. But if you look closer at the email, you will notice several misspellings and grammatical mistakes.
The scammer then tries to send you a link, asking you to verify your email address and password. Don’t fall for it! That’s how scammers get you and take your information.
Never let yourself feel pressured into clicking a link in an email. Don’t act on advice you did not ask for or were not expecting.
Another tip: Never enter data into a website that would likely never ask you for information in the first place. Sopho says there’s no reason a major health organization would want your email and password.
If it doesn’t look right or has several typos, stay away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.