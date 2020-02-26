NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re a parent and you fly, do you ever have trouble getting your child a ticket? Do you have to pay extra?
A Consumer Advocacy Group claims charging fees in order for families to sit next to one another is happening and is downright wrong.
Consumer Reports is calling on 3 major airlines to change their policies. Anna Laitin, Director of Financial Policy with Consumer Reports spoke with News 4 Wednesday. Laitin says they put up the petition less than a week ago. Already, the petition has received over 81,000 signatures.
Airlines: Kids should sit with their parents!
Consumer Reports Advocacy, a non profit organization, says American Airlines, Delta Airline and United Airlines all charge big fees for families to sit together.
You Might Have to Pay Extra to Sit With Your Kid When You Fly
They also added in the petition that in some cases, the airlines knowingly separate kids from their parents on board, even as young as 2 years old.
Anna Laitin with Consumer Reporters says parents should be allowed to sit next to their kids without thinking of it’ll cost them more.
Especially if there’s an emergency on a flight.
“If there’s an emergency and someone needs to put that oxygen mask on them, who’s going to do that. And if there’s an evacuation, do we really honestly believe that an evacuation is going to go smoothly?? If a child and a parent are ten rows apart?? This is obviously clear that it needs to be fixed,” Laitin said.
News 4 reached out to United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines
United Airlines provided the following statement:
“Our system will automatically seat children next to at least one adult traveling under the same passenger name record, even if the family does not choose their own seat assignment when booking travel. We launched this technology last summer as part of several family friendly initiatives aimed at improving the overall travel experience for our customers.”
American Airlines issued the following statement:
“Since early 2018, our team has spent a considerable amount of time developing a process that will ensure that a child under the age of 15 are seated with an adult.
For families traveling with a child under the age of 15 who don’t have a seat assignment, our system will work to seat the child with an adult in the reservation starting 48-hours after the reservation is ticketed. This ensures the child will not be assigned a seat alone.
Additionally, we block seats on flights for airport control. This enables our airport team members to move people around, as needed, at the gate. This is helpful in case families book at the last minute, rebooking due to irregular operations, etc.
We are confident that this process works well for families who choose to fly with American Airlines.”
Thank you.
Delta Airlines released the following statement:
"Regardless of the type of ticket purchased, Delta works with customers on a case-by-case basis to ensure their travel needs are met. When customers have seating questions, we encourage them to reach out to us as soon as possible to allow for the opportunity to address their concerns."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.