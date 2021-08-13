NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The city’s legal department is warning a business along Mill Creek to clean up the miles of trash that washed out of their warehouse in March or “patience will shortly give way to enforcement.”

The letter was sent to R. J. Schinner, whose warehouse stands alongside Mill Creek and flooded, along with several others, during storms in March.

The company then alerted the city that they would clean up the trash, only to back out shortly after the cleanup began.

“The thing that I heard was that it was insurance. That they exhausted the policy, it was going to cost millions, that it was too expensive,” said metro councilwoman Ginny Welsch, whose district includes Mill Creek.

News4 Investigates reached out to both the company and its lawyer but received no response by our deadline.

Welsch is also upset with Mach 1, a company whose warehouse also flooded in March, leaving computer parts in the creek.

“The company responsible for that debris told me they cleaned up nine miles of that debris and picked that stuff up,” she said.

But she watched Wednesday as her constituent, David Lavender, unloaded a trash bag full of computer parts he had found while out fishing in the creek.

“We kept tripping over laptops and computer monitors in the water. And I keep thinking the battery and fluid keep leaching into the water,” Lavender said.

“This is just proof that they did not do as they said,” Welsch said.

No one from Mach 1 returned our calls for comment.

In the letter to Schinner, metro legal wrote that they would pursue all legal avenues available unless all of the company’s displaced inventory is removed from the creek.

RJ Schinner & Co. told News4 that they had addressed the concerns raised by Metro regarding the cleanup of its inventory.

"RJ Schinner & Co. has been in contact with Nashville Metro, state leadership and others regarding this unfortunate incident. Like others in the area, RJ Schinner experienced tremendous loss of inventory and property as a result of the flood. Though business was disrupted for three months as the warehouse closed and employees were temporarily reassigned, we’ve already dedicated over $1 million in clean-up efforts. We look forward to sharing updates once our discussions are complete regarding possible solutions.”

The company had until Aug 13 to respond to the city.