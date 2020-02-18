NASHVILLE, TN.-A Pegram woman is at her wits end, trying to figure out why her water bill was sky high.
“Dealing with this the past few weeks, I’m not able to sleep. I haven’t been able to eat much. It’s just very upsetting,” Pegram resident Carla Cano said.
If there’s a person who makes an effort to save water, it’s Cano.
“I do not even own a washing machine,” Cano said
It’s why Cano doesn’t understand why her last month’s bill was so high.
“The bill is for $1,211.92,” Cano said.
Cano says it all started when she discovered a leak in her water meter.
“So me and my dad dug it out, and this is where we found that we had the leak. It was broken up inside of it, and there was also a crack on the other side of the meter. So, I had all of that repaired,” Cano said.
Cano says she requested a leak adjustment with Harpeth Valley Utilities. The department made it, but her January bill still showed an astronomical amount.
“I can’t afford $1,000 water bill! $1,200.00, I can’t afford that,” Cano said.
News 4 reached out to Harpeth Valley to find out if they could help Cano.
A spokesperson told us due to the timing of their billing, Cano’s bill was calculated with another high usage read. However, once they were made aware of the issue, they corrected it.The spokesperson also added that the district’s account review procedures will normally catch issues like this during the following billing cycle.
Cano says a representative from Harpeth Valley Utilities gave her a call after our inquiry.
“So it went from $1,200 down to $400.00 from last month and this month. And she also is gonna set me up on a 6 month payment program which will probably be broken down to like $80 to $100 dollars a month,”
It’s an amount she can work with.
“I’m telling you I slept like a log that night. I slept like a baby. I really did. It’s a burden like, lifted off of me. I’d like to thank Harpeth Valley also for making the arrangements for me,” Cano said.
Harpeth Valley Utilities also told News4 that their policy regarding water bill adjustments for service line or plumbing system leaks allows for up to two months of excess water usage to be adjusted.
