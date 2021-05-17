NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a significant change in the way people can sell Catalytic Converters in the state of Tennessee.

News 4 first told you about the rise in Catalytic Converter thefts in Tennessee and across the nation in April.

Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise across Tennessee and nation Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the county including in Davidson County.

Lawmakers unanimously voted yes for the bill. Governor Bill Lee signed it into law. The new law requires anyone buying unattached Catalytic Converters to be registered as a scrap metal dealer. It also requires that person to have a permanent business address.

The person purchasing the unattached converter has to collect the person's ID or the person's selling the detached catalytic converter. They also have to notify the Chief of Police or Sheriff in the county that they're doing business to know they're a licensed dealer.

Republican Senator Paul Bailey, who calls this a game-changer for consumer protection and law enforcement in our community, said this is huge for the citizens of Tennessee.

"I think we'll see a lot of insurance companies happy cause they're not having to pay to have Catalytic Converters replaced on vehicles," Bailey said. "And I think the citizens of Tennessee are going to be happy that this is just one more step forward in us being able to try and curb the stealing of these catalytic converters."

Bailey also added that requiring individuals to be licensed to purchase Catalytic Converters is a major change that'll impact residents in a positive way.

"Just the same as other parts that are taken off of cars that have been damaged, wrecked and so this requires you to furnish and require an ID or anyone selling those parts, so that we can track back and make sure that the Catalytic Converter that's being purchased is from a car that's been destroyed, rather than just stolen off of a vehicle," Bailey said

The bill goes into effect on July 1st.