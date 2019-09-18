NASHVILLE, TN.- When you walk into Tim Haag’s Spa, you feel relaxed.
“We do skin care. We do laser removal,” Haag said.
From Dolly Parton to your next door neighbor, Haag wants everyone to feel like they can set up an appointment.
But after upgrading his service late august, his number won’t allow it.
“Anyone that would call our office, they would get an AT&T voicemail that said nothing whatsoever about The Natural Look! And they couldn’t leave a message!” Tim Haag said.
Haag made numerous calls to AT&T. One week later, a technician fixed his internet, but still no phone.
He says he feels like he’s lost between $12,000 and $15,000 during this week’s time.
“And that’s when I called you,” Haag said.
News 4 reached out to AT&T Tuesday. They responded saying “We are looking into this and will work to fix it.”
After our calls, Haag says three representatives contacted him. Then this morning from AT&T showed up at Haag’s spa.
“The technician really seems to know what he’s doing. We actually have phones that will ring more than two times now and they’re not going to a strange AT&T voicemail anymore,” Haag said.
Haag’s thankful his phone lines are back up and running and thanks Call 4 Action for getting him a swift response from the phone company.
“I think it definitely helped. I sure do!”
If you have a consumer complaint, Call 4 Action would love to hear it. You can reach us by phone at 615-353-CALL or file a complaint at wsmv.com and click Call 4 Action.
