Call 4 Action gets homeowner answers after she says her tree limbs were cut without her permission or notification
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman living in The Nations returned home upset last week. The woman said she went out for a quick errand. When she returned, she found the limbs on her trees hacked off.
“It’s just not right to step on the little guy,” Vona Banks said.
When the 67-year-old Banks looks at her front yard now her heart breaks.
“My property means a lot to me,” Banks said. "I was given no notice that there were going to be any tree trimmers or cutters within the area. I just feel like somebody invaded me."
Banks told News4 she takes care of her yard and when her limbs get too long, she treats them properly.
In the past Banks also said she's received notices in advance if NES is worried about her trees.
News4 reached out to NES. In a statement, NES said it found the trimming necessary and said dogs in her front yard prevented them from notifying her.
“There were no dogs in the yard. I left from 1:30 to 4:30. I left my dogs in the house because it was so hot,” Banks said.
News4 went to Banks' home on Thursday morning and found the chopped trees are now marked. Banks said NES told her it is working with her to remove the old trees and add new ones in a different place.
“He said that should not have happened like this and he said that they need to go back and go over their rules or procedures with the people that cut the tree,” Banks said.
Tears now gone, Banks feels relieved.
“I also believe that if you had not reached out to them, it would not have have been done so quickly. I just want to thank you for that,” Banks said.
Thursday afternoon NES issued an additional statement to News 4 saying:
“We are glad there’s a resolution in this customer’s case, and we regret any miscommunication that occurred during the process. Tree trimming is an important step in fulfilling our mission of providing safe and reliable power to customers. Since our tree trimming program began in 2002, the number of tree-related outages has declined significantly. NES offers customers several tips to plant smart and avoid excessive tree trimming.”
Select the Right Tree or Shrub
· Be sure to look up and down. Trees grow to varying heights and spread at their maturity.
· Consider the tree or shrub’s location relative to nearby power lines and electrical equipment.
· Analyze the condition of your lot, including soil conditions and drainage.
· Determine your planting goal: shade, flowers or leaves, fruit or visual screening.
Safe trees to plant
We’ve also compiled a list of trees that are safe to plant a distance of 10 feet from overhead lines.
RED BUCKEYE
CRABAPPLES
- Adirondack Crabapple
- Narragansett Crabapple
MAPLES
- Flame Amur
- Japanese
DOGWOODS
- Stellar Pink
- Flowering Hybrid
- Chinese or Kousa
JAPANESE FLOWERING APRICOT
FLOWERING CHERRIES
- Yoshino
- Kwanzan
CHINESE FRINGETREE
JANE MAGNOLIA
HOLLIES
- Greenleaf American
- Warren’s Red
CRAPE MYRTLES
- Lipan
- Sioux
- Yuma
BLACKHAW PLUM LEAF
- Viburnum
REDBUDS
For information, go to NESPower.com and click on Tree Trimming.
