Call 4 Action story helps small business owner receive help from Dove

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman featured in a Call 4 Action story got a surprise from a very well-known influencer and company.

She said it all happened after a News4 interview.

News4 first interviewed Morenike Murphy a few weeks ago about Small Business Saturday. Murphy owns Center of Hope for Behavioral Health, a mental health clinic that provides services to those who can’t afford it.

Influencer LexyLately from TikTok surprised Murphy. She pretended to be a filmmaker and then dropped an amazing bombshell sponsored by Dove.

Dove surprised her as their Everyday Hero. The company is sending Murphy a check for $2,000 with Lexy Lately gifting her with another $1,000. The money, Murphy said, will cover so many services for people who cannot afford services.

“And that combined, the $3,000 is going to go a long way. It’s going to provide counseling services for so many people who are not able to afford it, who are uninsured, and especially during a time right now where we are really struggling to continue to provide those services,” Murphy said. “I am incredibly grateful to you for the opportunity to share about our services and I am incredibly grateful to Dove.”

Unilever, Dove’s parent company, released a statement to News4:

“Dove started the Everyday Hero project to shine a light on ordinary people who have been beacons during the pandemic by lifting up their communities and leading with love. It has been amazing to hear from people all over the country about teachers, nurses, small business owners, non-profit leaders and service industry workers who are making an impact with their kindness and generosity. And, it has been humbling to recognize them as Dove Everyday Heroes and help keep their love flowing. “Lexy Burke has been the perfect ambassador for the Dove Everyday Hero project as she has been a blessing to her community through her Venmo Challenge project.”

Murphy said she is happy to have assistance and hopes other small businesses reach out for assistance if they need it. She wants them to know that it’s OK to speak up.