NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Call 4 Action confronted the person scamming the elderly out of hundreds
The two sisters contacted News4 after losing $500 to an alleged scammer. However, the women did not want to show their faces, scared the man on the other line will come after them.
"It's very frustrating, and I haven't wanted to talk about it, but my sister wants to tell and talk about it," Linda said.
Sisters Linda and Wanda said an alert on their computer connected them to "Lucas," who told them there was an issue with their Xfinity account and that they needed to pay $500 to get it fixed.
"So here we go out to Kroger's to get a target gift card for $500. So that's what we did," Linda said.
They gave him the card information, and it didn't take long for him to ask for more.
"Go back home, and that's when he was talking about to get another $500 gift card. And that's when I told him THIS IS A SCAM," Linda's sister Wanda said.
Linda and Wanda contacted News4, and we called the number. A man picked up. When News4's Caresse Jackman asked to speak with Lucas, the man on the other line replied, "Lucas is dead," then hung up.
When News4 called the number back, the man on the other line stated that we had the wrong number. He then went to tell News4 that he is the President of the Philippines and wouldn't answer any of our questions directly.
News4 took our conversation to State Deputy Attorney General Jeff Hill.
"It's clearly a lot of noise. It sounds like it's a typical boiler room, scam site," Hill said.
Hill said sadly, this type of scam happens to older adults all the time.
"You've got to be careful with pop-ups. Tech companies are not going to call you to say there's a problem with your computer," Hill said.
These sisters know they probably won't get their money back. They just don't want this happening to someone else.
"The reason what made me come up here is because they're targeting old people. And I think it's ridiculous," Wanda said.
The BBB of Middle Tennessee said people 65 and older are three times more likely to fall prey to this type of scam or any related malware, phishing scams, etc.
Your best bet: Do your homework. Any time you get an unsolicited email or notification, that's a red flag. And remember, actual companies will never ask you to send money via a gift card.
If someone over the phone asks you to do that, hang up and don't give out any of your information.
