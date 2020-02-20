NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Everybody loves getting a tax refund check. Especially if you’re trying to invest in a new or used car.
But before you do that, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance wants to give you some tips, so you’re taken for a ride.
“A good deal is never a good deal whenever you can’t get a good car that gives you what you’re looking for,” Spokesperson Kevin Walters said.
Walters says scammers often times want to stick you in a car that will leave you on the side of the road while they drive off into the sunset with your money..
First things first, do your homework.
“If you’re dealing with a licensed professional, you can file a complaint with that licensed professional. That person is not going to be running away or hiding or whatnot,” Walters said
When you make your way to used a car dealership, ask to have a mechanic check out the car.
“Don’t buy a vehicle just because someone is telling you ‘Oh, a little old lady owned this and only drove it a thousand miles. Don’t take things at face value,” Walters said.
If you had a bad experience, file a complaint with the State. These steps will save you money, a headache in the long run.
“Don’t go into a financial relationship trusting that the person on the other end has your best interest at heart. 9 times out of ten they do...but the one time that they don’t you could pay for it for the rest of your life,” Walters said.
