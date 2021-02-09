NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a call 4 Action investigation, accusations of unfinished work keep piling up against contractor Josh Murphy.
Now our Call 4 Action team has discovered Murphy has ties to another company, and it's also getting complaints from customers.
Our investigation into Josh Murphy and 615 Holdings started with complaints about unfinished work on people's homes and yards.
"I would text him, hey, you know. Are you guys going to be out this week, and it was one excuse after another," Murfreesboro resident Demetrius Sanders said.
According to the TN Secretary of State's website, 615 Holdings is now inactive. However, Middle Tennessee people say he's still taking their money and not completing the work under a different company called "Murphy Made Cabinets."
"He was suave. He knew how to get us to do what he needed in order to get that money, and we couldn't get it back," the woman said.
The woman does not want her face or name given out. Still, the Williamson County resident spoke with News4 after saying she hired Murphy to upgrade her cabinets.
"It was a great ad. Had wonderful pictures. There was a 15-year guarantee on all of the cabinets," the woman said.
But she started getting suspicious when she paid him nearly $3,000.00
"He gave us a separate phone number to make the payment to, and honestly, that should've been the second red flag for us," the woman said.
After that, she heard nothing.
"I just kept sending texts..after texts after texts. I mean, there's probably 15 to 20 texts of him not responding," the woman said.
She decided to post her experience on the Facebook marketplace, warning others about her experience.
"I made a blanket post and said, this man took my money! 8:58 "And it just kind of went like wildfire," the woman said.
According to the TN Secretary of State's website, Murphy Made Cabinets is an active business, listing Joshua Murphy as the principal office.
News 4 reached out to Josh Murphy several times, but he refused to comment. The woman says she filed a police report and has lost sleep over this. At this point, she just wants what is owed to her and is speaking out so that others don't get stuck in her situation.
"I don't know if I'll ever see the $3,000 back, and I've had to find peace in my heart about that. I just pray he doesn't continue to do this to other people," the woman said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee's felony theft law does cover consumers for whatever a contractor takes money and fails to perform work within 90 days.
If that happens, a consumer can go to local law enforcement to take out a warrant for their arrest. Law enforcement to take out a warrant for their arrest. The law has specific steps to follow where a consumer must first notify the contractor in writing to refund the money within ten days and copy the state's AG's office with that letter.
After ten days, consumers may move forward with asking law enforcement to have the contractor arrested and criminally prosecuted. If they're found guilty, the court can give the contractor the option to pay restitution in lieu of serving jail time.
According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, a "Home Improvement Contractor's" license is required for projects $3,000 to $24,999 in nine (9) counties (Bradley, Davidson, Hamilton, Haywood, Knox, Marion, Robertson, Rutherford, and Shelby).
The Home Improvement law prohibits contractors from asking for a down-payment of more than 1/3 of the total contract.
For more information on hiring a contract, click here:
The Board for Licensing Contractors cannot force a licensee to repair damages, complete a project, award monetary judgments or even refund money; the Board may only discipline the contractor. However, we encourage consumers to report complaints as a means for the Board to monitor these professionals; evaluate if they are entitled to keep their license; means to offer public awareness to protect others from being harmed, including those not licensed. Often, filing a complaint may offer a means to communicate a problem and resolve the issues.
However, the Department of Commerce and Insurance encourage consumers to report complaints as a means for the Board to monitor these professionals; evaluate if they are entitled to keep their license; means to offer public awareness to protect others from being harmed, including those not licensed. Often, filing a complaint may offer a means to communicate a problem and resolve the issues.
The Department of Commerce and insurance says both cases they received via complaints against 615 Holdings were from Williamson County and not within the Board's jurisdiction. A home improvement license is not required in Williamson County and both projects were less than $25,000. The department says one complaint was closed in May 2020 and the other was closed in January 2021.
