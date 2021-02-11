NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Long lashes, short lashes. If you want them, more than likely Kitsha Reid’s got them.

“We offer eyelashes, extensions, brow services and now teeth whitening,” Reid said.

Reid has been in business about eight years and at her location on Union Street for about six months.

“I love it. I meet a lot of interesting people,” Reid said.

Business was thriving until Dec. 25.

“Ugh, the Christmas bombing. We had to close in this location, canceling the appointments,” Reid said.

She ended up losing nearly $1,000 in sales in just four days of being closed.

“She can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loan,” Julie Garrett, Public Affairs Specialist with the Small Business Administration, said.

The SBA recently announced that business owners, whether directly impacted by the bombing or financially impacted, can apply for loans.

“Even if you don’t have physical damage, and that’s really important because a lot of businesses around where the explosion happened, had losses. They were closed. They didn’t have customers coming in,” Garrett said.

It’s not just those in Davidson County. If you lost service throughout the region, you can also submit your application.

“So Rutherford County, Wilson County, Williamson County businesses that suffered economic injury in those counties are also eligible,” LaTanya Channel, State Director with the Small Business Administration, said.

News4 informed Reid about the SBA assistance. She hopes to apply and get some relief, catching up on her clientele and the money she lost.

“Just because bricks are not missing, our doors are still closed,” she said. “So being able to get that help is amazing.”

Unfortunately Reid didn’t qualify for the federal disaster assistance from Catholic Charities, but the organization is looking to see what other help may be available.

The SBA added that you can still apply for disaster assistance if you applied for pandemic assistance and disaster assistance from last year’s tornado. They look at each situation individually.