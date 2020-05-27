NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Small business owners across Middle Tennessee can still get help through the “Paycheck Protection Program” or PPP, to help cover costs like payroll or rent.
There’s money available, but because each lender has different rules for the applications they accept, it could take several different applications to be successful.
Krystal Douglas owns Music City Sewing Company in Nashville. The name is as truthful as her business.
“We costume artists for stage. The other one is merchandising...so we sew hem tags and application for backpacks and hoodies--and t-shirts and beanies artists take on the road,” Douglas said.
This year she expanded her business, but then the tornado and pandemic hit.
“And then the 11th was when we found out that all of our contracts had been canceled for the rest of the year,” Douglas said.
Douglas ended up selling masks for the time being to stay afloat and tried 6 times for financial help. Finally she got through with Atlanta-based company Kabbage for a PPP loan.
“If they’re looking for capital, there’s still funds available in the second tranche of the PPP. So even small businesses can qualify-regardless of whether or not their bank is serving them,” Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder and President of Kabbage said.
Petralia says she hears from business owners every day. Not just in need of money, but several wanting to know how to restructure their business to adapt to the times.
She encourages business owners to take out the PPP loan because it could eventually turn into a grant.
“Presuming that 75 percent of the funding is spent on payroll and 25 percent on rent and utilities, so that 100 percent of that can convert into a grant--after the measurement period is over and the forgiveness calculation has been made,” Petralia said.
As for Douglas, she is trying to remain positive. Looking ahead one day at a time.
“Maybe this might not be your best year yet--it’s more so about keeping your head above water and floating and staying positive for tomorrow.”
