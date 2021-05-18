NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Good news for bus riders in the Parkwood neighborhood.
In April, neighbors contacted News4 to express their concerns about changes made to the WeGo Transit bus route.
In the Parkwood subdivision, riding the bus is a must for so many residents. It’s why 66-year-old Regina Smith was shocked when she noticed officials removing bus signs earlier this month.
Neighbors told News4’s Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman before the change they would get picked up and dropped off in the Parkwood neighborhood. After the change, the residents of the area had to go at least a mile down the road to catch the bus, and they said that’s very problematic.
Regina Smith contacted News4 on Tuesday after she noticed the buses driving through her neighborhood again.
WeGo Public Transit confirmed to News4 the route had been re-instated.
A spokesperson said the route will not run back through Doverside Drive, Moorewood Drive, Richmond Hill Drive and Vailview Drive, in addition to the current route.
It’s news neighbors in the Parkwood subdivision say they are happy to hear.
If you have an issue or consumer complaint, contact Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman.
