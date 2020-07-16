NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate has decreased for the second consecutive month, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Thursday.
Here are the month by month statistics from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development:
- April-15.5%
- May-11%
- June-9.7%
The number of claims filed for the week ending July 11th was 22,431. Despite the number of claims going down. Several Tennesseans told News 4 that they are still having trouble receiving their unemployment benefits.
“I know of people who signed up since I have, and they’re receiving their unemployment,” Hermitage resident Sharrolyn Moss said. "So that tells me there’s something wrong with this program--or you need a new program."
Moss said she has been on furlough for several months. She filed for unemployment benefits back in April.
“They tell me I should be getting the money,” Moss said. "But, I haven’t received anything from the unemployment office."
Moss said she keeps trying to contact their office, but no luck.
Spring Hill resident Carla Loftin is a bus driver for Williamson County. When COVID019 hit Middle Tennessee, Loftin said her driving hours were reduced.
“As summer came, we didn’t get any pay as far as school let out, at the end of May...and so since then,” Loftin said. "I had tried to reach out to them to reapply...but it won’t let me cause it says you’re already approved."
Loftin said she filed for unemployment because her income drastically changed, but she says she was told by the Department that she would not receive benefits since she still a school employee. Loftin said she knows some bus drivers who are receiving unemployment benefits.
"Currently, I'm not receiving any pay whatsoever. And it has been really really difficult on us,” Loftin said.
New 4 reached out to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development and Assistant Administrator Communications Division Chris Cannon released the following statement:
"Ms. Loftin filed for benefits on April 17, 2020 and her claim was approved eight days later on April 25. She did not complete any required weekly certification needed to receive benefits.
Ms. Loftin’s employer states she was still getting paid through May 21, but did not have the option to work extra hours. She was earning over her weekly benefit amount of $275.00 each week from the school up until the summer break. She would not have been able to collect benefits because she was still receiving wages.
An adjudicator called to explain she’s not eligible to draw during in the summer since she is employed by the Williamson County Board of Education. She states she normally works in the summer doing band trips, taking teachers places, etc. She was advised she needs a letter from the school stating that she was hired to work the summer, but due to COVID-19, those trips during the summer had been cancelled.
Ms. Moss had an employer mismatch that stopped her claim from processing. An adjudicator was able to investigate the claim and approve it. She will receive her payments within 42 to 72 hours."
Loftin said that at the time, she could not complete her certification because that was the time period she was quarantined and she could not go out and find a job. In addition to that, her husband suffers from a serious illness and she cannot risk bringing COVID-19 home.
As they wait and wait, both women said their money is running out.
“Very very close to having zero! And that is very, very frustrating,” Moss said.
News 4 also asked the Department of Labor about why some bus drivers receive benefits, while others don’t.
The Department said it depends on the school bus driver’s employer. If they’re employed by a school system, they would not be eligible. If it’s a private employer, they would be. That’s because of reasonable assurance laws that pertain only to schools.
