NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The year 2020 has placed a lot of financial stress on families, especially when the first of the month rolls around.
“We have been working with a lot of tenants who are seeking financial assistance,” housing and consumer attorney Kerry Dietz with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee said.
Dietz said many of her clients have filled out the CDC Declaration Form, which temporarily halts residential evictions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Until January 1, a landlord cannot evict a tenant on the basis of non-payment of rent if the tenant is covered by the CDC order and submits a declaration,” Dietz said.
There are some requirements.
For one, tenants have to state they’re unable to pay full rent or make a full housing payment due to loss of household income or extraordinary out of pocket medical expenses. Tenants also need to try and pay whatever you can.
“They also have to swear under this declaration that if they were evicted, they don’t have anywhere to go. They would either end up homeless, having to stay in congregate shelter or doubling up with family members,” Deitz said.
But there are also circumstances where the declaration does not protect you.
“If they’re being evicted for something other than nonpayment of rent, so if they violated the lease in some other way, their landlord can still move forward with an eviction against them,” Dietz said.
Dietz said there have been over 560 evictions already filed in Nashville for October alone. That’s down from where it was last year, but up from where it’s been in 2020.
Many may be covered by the CDC moratorium, but there are others who are not.
