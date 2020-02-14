Beware of romance scammers pulling on your heartstrings for money

NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - From online dating sites to dating apps, people are finding their lovers everywhere. Scammers know this and are pulling on your heartstrings to rip you off.
According to the Better Business Bureau, most romance scammers start with fake profiles on online dating sites.
These fake romancers steal photos and text from real accounts, often claiming that they’re in the military or that they work overseas. The scammers often make one excuse after another about why they can’t meet you in person.
After gaining your trust, the romance fraudsters usually ask you to send them money, but once you do they stop talking.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says since 2016, they’ve seen a 300 percent increase in the number of romance scams reported, mainly because the bad guys know it’s hard to track them down. TBI’s Technical Services Unit offered some tips.
“If someone is given a photo, say this is who I am...you can do a reverse image search. The reverse image search is done by any search provider,” ASAC Nick Christian said.
TBI also says if someone moves you from a dating site to an encrypted platform, that is also a red flag.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.