NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FedEx is warning consumers about a text message delivery scam.
Scammers are sending text messages trying to fool consumers into thinking they have to set their delivery settings and provide a link via text for the person to click on. More than likely, that’s a scam.
FedEx sent a statement to News4:
“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com. For more tips on detecting online scams, visit the FedEx Customer Protection Center.
“We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”
