NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer concerts, festivals and events are all big-ticket items, many start selling tickets a year in advance.
There’s a new twist on an old scam that could put your summer plans in jeopardy.
Every time there’s a big event, concert, the Super Bowl or a big show at TPAC, people are warned about buying resale tickets and how to find a reputable seller.
Jordan Zarr said she went on the Radiate app to find someone selling tickets for Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, AL, this summer. The app is designed to connect people going to the same events. Unfortunately for her, the person he thought he was buying tickets from never sent the tickets.
“I followed up with him and he did text me back for a couple of days, just with excuses after excuses,” said Zarr. “Finally, I realized that I was getting scammed, and then he blocked my number.”
Zarr fears she will never get his money back, but homes others learn from her story.
The biggest takeaway, Zarr paid through Venmo, not with a credit card. If you pay with a credit card and never get the item, you can dispute the charge. Unfortunately, with Venmo, there is no such policy.
