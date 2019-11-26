NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mark Buckreis checks his phone when he gets up in the morning. While surfing through his email recently, one caught his eye.
“I got a notification that I had purchased something from Amazon,” Buckreis said.
He does have an Amazon account but knows he didn’t purchase anything recently. He took a closer look.
“The email looked kind of grainy looking. The resolution wasn’t real strong,” Buckreis said.
Then he clicked on the sender and noticed a bizarre email address.
“I would expect something with Amazon to be in that. Amazon.com or whatever,” Buckreis said.
Buckreis contacted Amazon right away. He said the company confirmed that he never made an order. He caught the signs but can see how people can easily get tricked.
“Your first impulse is like, ‘I didn’t do this. What’s going on here,’ and if you think emotionally, you’re gonna click on that button, to try to cancel your thing, that’s how they get ya,” Buckreis said.
The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee said it typically see an uptick in phishing scams during the holidays.
The best thing you can do is pay attention to the small things, look for misspellings and make sure you go to the website directly if you believe an email is questionable.
“Typically, when Amazon sends you confirmation on shipping, it does give you information on what in fact was shipped. Of course, scammers are not going to know that, so the devil is in the details,” said Robyn Household, BBB of Middle Tennessee.
