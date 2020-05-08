Caresse Jackman talks to the BB who warns about some potential post COVID-19 pandemic job scams.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the city starting the process of re-opening, many Tennesseans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be looking for work. 

But the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for bad people out there using your need  or a job to take advantage of you. 

“Just stop for a few minutes. Really think it through and do your homework,” Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the BBB of Middle TN and Southern KY said. 

Everyday people log onto their computers or check their phones, looking for the next opportunity so they can make money. That’s exactly what the BBB says scammers want. The BBB released new data on their findings about COVID-19 scams.

Post Pandemic Scam

“Right now, the top four scams that we’re seeing related to COVID, are of course PPE products like masks, stimulus checks, but the number three complaint that we’re getting is employment ads," Householder said.

They way scammers contact you, Householder says, are usually through websites, social email and emails. 

If you get contacted, just remember, good companies will never off you a job if you haven’t applied. Also, make sure you research the company before agreeing to anything. 

“Do a google search to see if this exact posting is listed in lots of other cities with the same language. That itself is going to be a red flag to stay away from it,” Housholder said. 

The BBB also said to be aware of “Work at home” schemes and scams. They recorded over 3,200 last year alone. 

