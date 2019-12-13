MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - As a stay at home mom, Erin Moore was looking for a job that would give her the flexibility she needed.
“I have my resume posted on different job sites and I got an email offering me a position with a recruiter for MCRC-San Diego,” Moore said.
They offered her an administrative assistant position. Moore says her first task sounded odd.
“I had to find five hotels or three hotels in each location that met his specification. He asked me for my log in and password for my bank account in order to pay me! I’m like absolutely no way,” Moore said.
Moore says her employer then mailed her a large check close to $4,000.
“Instead of depositing it in the ATM, I went ahead and spoke with the teller. They told me at my bank that had I deposited the check, I would’ve faced repercussions, both legally and financially,” Moore said.
News 4 tried contacting the number of the employer and got a message saying the call could not be completed.
“Any time that you receive a call or an email on an unsolicited employment opportunity, that’s a red flag,” Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee said.
Householder said a real job would never contact you out of the blue with an offer or give you a substantial amount of money upfront.
“Oftentimes, checks when they go through the system there’s private information on that check once it’s cleared that they can potentially now access your bank account because of the way that routing information is printed on the back of it,” Householder said.
Moore is glad she trusted her instincts and hope other job seekers watch for the signs.
“If you’ve got a bad feeling about it from the get-go, you’re probably right,” Moore said.
The Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to spot this scam:
Some positions are more likely to be scams. Always be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. Positions that don't require special training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use these otherwise legitimate titles in their fake ads. If the job posting is for a well-known brand, check the real company's job page to see if the position is posted there. Look online; if the job comes up in other cities with the exact same post, it’s likely a scam.
Different procedures should raise your suspicion. Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring. Don't fall for an overpayment scam. No legitimate job would ever overpay an employee and ask for money to be wired elsewhere. This is a common trick used by scammers. And be cautious sharing personal information or any kind of pre-payment. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or big income as long as you pay for coaching, training, certifications or directories.
Government agencies post all jobs publicly and freely. The U.S. and Canadian federal governments and the U.S. Postal Service/Canada Postal Service never charge for information about jobs or applications for jobs. Be wary of any offer to give you special access or guarantee you a job for a fee – if you are paying for the promise of a job, it’s probably a scam.
Get all details and contracts in writing. A legitimate recruiter will provide you with a complete contract for their services with cost, what you get, who pays (you or the employer), and what happens if you do not find a job.
