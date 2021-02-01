NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau if sending a strong warning tonight.
If you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, don’t share your vaccination card photos on social media.
With the vaccine rolling out to people across Middle Tennessee, the BBB said to think twice before telling the whole world on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.
“You want to have a good time on social media, and you want to engage with people, especially when we’re all separated and in quarantine, but you want to do it safely and you want to be aware of what information you’re putting out there,” Caleb Nix said.
The vaccination card has your full name, birthday and the location where you got the vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you’ll be giving out your valuable information.
“In the UK, they’re already seeing people sell fake cards on electronic services. They’re seeing people steal information using these vaccine cards,” Nix said.
What should you do?
“We recommend that you take a picture of the sticker that you get or of the band-aid over the injection site. We also recommend always making sure your security settings on your social media are to where you want them and not public for everyone, but for the people that you want them to see your profile,” Nix said.
The BBB said be wary of answering popular social media information. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social media trend, so think twice before taking part in other viral personal posts.
