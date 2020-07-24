NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning Tennesseans to beware of scammers who are posing as contract tracers for COVID-19.
A woman said she got a call from someone, saying that she’s likely been in close proximity to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person then asked for her address and credit card information, so that she could “pay” for the testing.
The BBB says to beware of these type of calls because now is the perfect opportunity for COVID-19 scammers.
“It’s a phony, identity theft scam. Or potentially charging you for a fee that you simply don’t need to pay,” Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky said. “Legitimate organizations that provide that service are not soliciting you. And so be careful for anything you receive on contact tracing that’s unsolicited."
The Federal Trade Commission also wants to sound the alarm. They say if you’ve noticed messages like this one, don’t believe it. The FTC said clicking on the link will download software onto your device, giving scammers access to your info. Ignore and delete them.
The BBB release the following ways to determine a real contract tracer:
- Contact tracers will ask you to confirm your identity, but not for financial information.
- They will identify themselves. The call should start with a tracer providing their name as calling from the Department of Health or another official team.
- Contact tracing is normally done by phone. Be wary of social media messages or texts.
- A real contact tracer will never reveal the identity of the person who tested positive. If they provide a person’s name, you know it’s a scam.
Another tip is to double check the URL and make sure the link ends in .gov. The BBB says when in doubt, do a separate internet search for the website.
