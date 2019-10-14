NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau has compiled a list of places that they said have racked up numerous consumer complaints. The complaints range from alleged misleading ads and offers to misrepresented products.
The Better Business Bureau rates businesses on a letter scale: A being the best, F being the worst.
The companies listed are:
- Your Neighbors Roofer: BBB Rating F
- Moving Forward America: BBB Rating F
- St. Johns Services: BBB Rating F
- The Stiletto Chef/ Woman Four Wellness: BBB Rating D+
- Everything TN AKA Everything Pup: BBB Rating F
One of the companies, Moving Forward America, was highlighted on News4.
Back in August, the company's license was revoked.
News 4 Investigator Lindsay Bramson spoke with a customer who spent thousands of dollars with the company and is still waiting on furniture she was yet to receive.
The Better Business Bureau announced Monday it is still getting calls from across the country about Moving Forward America as recently as last month.
