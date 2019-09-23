NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee is warning consumers about products from POWR Co., an online retailer of cell phone accessories.
Consumers report that their products are hard to work and even harder to return.
The BBB says the company has an F rating and has received 43 complaints from consumers since January 2019. The BBB also said the company has not responded to any complaints filed through the BBB.
A consumer from Raleigh, NC, wrote: “I bought what was advertised as a ‘wireless’ phone charger, but when it arrived, it would not work unless it was plugged in-hence not truly wireless.”
Most of the complaints involve the purchase of wireless chargers, and most of the complainants say they’ve lost between $40-$165 apiece.
Consumers also told the BBB that when they tried to return the company does not honor its warranty.
BBB offers these tips for online shopping:
- Research before you buy: Check out a company’s profile first at bbb.org to see the company’s BBB rating, complaint history, customer reviews and more.
- Look for contact information: Search the company’s website for a physical address, phone number and email address so you’ll be able to reach the company later if there is a problem. If the website doesn’t have any contact information, you may want to choose a different company.
- Pay by credit card: If you pay by credit or charge card online, your transaction will be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. If the product arrives defective, or doesn’t arrive at all, you can dispute the charge on your credit card and temporarily withhold payment while the creditor investigates them.
- Check out the terms of the deal: Can you return the item for a full refund if you're not satisfied? If you return it, who pays the shipping costs or restocking fees, and when you will get your order? A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule requires sellers to ship items as promised or within 30 days after the order date if no specific date is promised. Many sites offer tracking options, so you can see exactly where your purchase is and estimate when you’ll get it.
- Keep detailed records: Print or save records of your online transactions, including the product description and price, the online receipt, and the emails you send and receive from the seller. Read your credit card statements as you receive them; be on the lookout for charges that you don’t recognize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.