NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The attorney representing the unemployed in a class-action lawsuit against the governor and the Tennessee Department of Labor is asking the federal government to participate.
Meanwhile, the state is responding to the case. Still, those impacted the most by the governor's decision to end federal benefits early are not backing down.
For many Tennesseans, losing unemployment funds during the pandemic doesn't affect just them.
"I have an 80-year-old father that I take care of. He has heart problems—a 3-year-old. A 17-month-old and an 18 week old," Kingsport resident Heather Guynn said.
"I got my family right now in a hotel room. That's where I've been living, this whole thing. That's what I wish Governor Lee would see," Misha French said. "My family of four is in a hotel. Cause I can't afford to go anywhere else."
It's why Guynn and French turned to Gary Blackburn for representation in a class-action lawsuit against the state for ending federal unemployment benefits early.
"We're asking the court to determine that governor lee did not have the authority to terminate the contract with the United States," Blackburn said.
That's why Blackburn wants the federal government involved.
"The money that we're trying to retrieve for Tennesseans is in the hands of the federal government. There's no Tennessee treasury money involved in this," Blackburn said.
But the state's not backing down either. They filed a motion of injunction, saying the unemployment claimants waited more than two months to file. The suit, saying, "If this were truly an urgent matter, Plaintiffs should have filed this case before the end of July 2021."
News 4 reached out to the state for more comment, but they cannot discuss pending litigation. However, for the families in this lawsuit, they hope Gov. Bill Lee listens to their cries.
"The reason why I wanted to join this class action was to tell him and these rich politicians and these rich people that we're poor...but we freaking matter," French said.
Both Blackburn and the state have suggested dates in November to continue the case.
