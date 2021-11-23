NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Unexpected cancellations or delays can really put a damper on your holiday mood. Travel experts say there are some things you can do to help with the frustration, starting with the kind of ticket you buy.
“Basic economy. A basic economy ticket is use it or lose it. So, if you look at the next fare up from basic economy...you’ll find that it’ll only cost you $30 more, but that’s your insurance policy so that if you have to cancel, you’re not going to lose your money.” Travel expert Peter Greenberg also says consider booking non-stop flights if possible. That’s because tight layover times have been a source for misconnecting flights. Another tip is considering spacing out your travel and start your day as early as possible.
“Give yourself at least a 90 minute connect time. And, start from the beginning. Try to get the very first flight of the day out. And ask if that particular aircraft assigned to your flight actually arrives the night before and overnight at your departure airport. That means the crew did too and you have a reasonably good chance of getting out,” Greenberg said.
Experts also advise checking the weather. Weather related cancellations often lead to overbookings as airlines work to accommodate passengers.
