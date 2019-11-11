NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Going, going, gone. Hamilton tickets went on sale on Monday for performances beginning next month at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Many spent your hard-earned Benjamin Franklins on tickets because all that were available on Monday were sold.

But that doesn’t mean people won’t try to sell the tickets they purchased online. There’s high demand for these tickets and a possible chance for scammers to take advantage of you.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., but officials with TPAC said some people had been standing in line since 4 a.m.

Once people got inside, they took pictures and go the tickets they’ve been waiting months to buy.

According to TPAC officials, there will be 59,000 seats available in the three weeks of Hamilton shows scheduled for Nashville.

Because the show is so popular, scammers will try and take advantage.

Last week News4’s Call 4 Action found a bunch of sites selling fake tickets to Hamilton before the tickets were even released.

Jennifer Turner, President and CEO of TPAC, said don’t be fooled and to get your Hamilton tickets from their office, and their office only.

“Just come down and get your tickets. This is your opportunity,” said Turner. “Keep checking our website. This is the only place you can get tickets. Don’t trust any other sellers. Buy them through TPAC either in person or online.”

All of the tickets available on Monday have been sold. More tickets will be released for sale at a later date.