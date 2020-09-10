Metro Water Director Scott Potter informed a member of Metro City Council they’re requesting an independent audit into the billing and collection process.

Council Member Courtney Johnston made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Johnston said she had a very productive meeting with director potter yesterday after also getting numerous complaints about high water bills.

It’s a story News 4 Investigates has followed heavily.

News4 gets answers from Metro Water after furious customers complain about bills Metro city leaders are demanding something be done to address unusually high water bills facing hundreds of people throughout Nashville.

People contacted News 4 frustrated about their water bills jumping extremely high in just a few months and not getting a clear answer. Some people told News that their water bills tripled and even, totaled more than $500.

Potter told Johnston he’s requested the Metropolitan Office of Internal Audit Conduct an audit of Metro Water Services billing and collection process and that the audit division has agreed to do so.

“This audit will provide an independent, third-party assessment that may provide public reassurance as to the accuracy of current process or potentially identify portions that may require improvement. We look forward to working with the Office of Internal Audit on this project,” Potter said.

They added that if your bill seems office, please call their customer service number, but keep in mind they’re operating at half capacity due to COVID-19 and that conversations make take longer than usual.

Sonia Allman, who is a Spokesperson with Metro Water, spoke with News 4

"Metro Water Services has received a substantial number of questions regarding higher water and sewer bills this summer. Based on the accounts we have reviewed, the majority of the high bills are due to the new rate structure and increased summer water use. Our customers expect and deserve accurate bills. To ensure our billing processes are sound, Director, Scott Potter, has requested that the Metropolitan Office of Internal Audit conduct a Billing & Collection Audit.”

News 4 will continue to follow this story.