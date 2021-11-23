NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The attorneys for Wood Construction and Remodeling are speaking out after a News4 Investigates investigation into the company.

News4 Investigates reached out to their lawyers after Tennessee Attorney General’s Office confirms it has now received 47 complaints against the company while there have been 11 complaints filed in North Carolina.

Homeowners told News4 they hired the company to do remodeling projects on their homes, jobs they said they paid for but were never completed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also confirmed with News4 last week that it has received a request from District Attorney General Ken Baldwin to open an investigation into allegations involving Wood Construction and Remodeling.

Attorneys for the company issued a statement to News4 on behalf of the company:

“We are currently working with, or have reached out to, all State agencies that are known to be involved. We hope to resolve any issues in an expeditious manner. We have relayed any and all suggestions to our client. While there has not been any final resolution, things appear to be moving forward in a positive manner.”

A hearing with the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors is expected to take place on Nov. 30. Officials said Wood Construction and Remodeling is expected to be present to tell their side of the story.