NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "It’s about time," Timothy Bougle from Smithville tells News 4.
“1:00 this morning I checked my account and it was there,” Bougle said.
This would have been his seventh week waiting for his claims.
“They did give me all my back pay. I got a nice check, but it would’ve been nice not struggling to wait to get it,” Bougle said.
Pipi Nguyen says her dad finally got his money this morning, but her grandmother hasn’t been so lucky.
“On behalf of my grandma, she really need help. She’s old. She cannot go back to work right now cause she has some issues with her health,” Nguyen said.
However, the Department of Labor & Workforce Development says they’re making progress. The State reports more than 300,000 unemployment claims have been paid. The payments totaled over $290,000,000.
Bougle says he’s not impressed with those figures.
“I think it’s bologna! I think I was done wrong. And a lot of people were done wrong,” Bougle said.
The state jobless claims come the same day as the nationwide numbers, showing $36 million American filed for unemployment since the pandemic hit the U.S.
Our nation’s unemployment rate also soared to 14.7 last month.
Representative Jim Cooper told News 4 this week, the U.S. House will vote on another historic coronavirus bill tomorrow to help Americans still struggling.
Bougle and Nguyen say they know so many still in that boat of financial uncertainty. They won’t be satisfied until everyone they love gets a direct answer from the Department of Labor.
“I hope the system can get better, you know, improving everything,” Nguyen said.
The most recent data from the week of May 9th shows nearly 30,000 new claims, the lowest number of claims reported since March 21st. But still, those waiting in limbo tells News 4 that it means nothing to them since they can’t even get a response or a call back from the Department.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued this statement Monday regarding pending self-employed claims.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development currently has approximately 5,300 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance pending it the system. We are working to have a decision on nearly all of those claims by the end of the week.
