NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From the hospitality industry to people who’ve had to cut back hours at work due to the pandemic, Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes says the Department of Human Services is there to help you stay afloat.
“We have, to date, helped over 12,000 families with this assistance,” Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said.
The Department started to level out the number of applicants recently.
“We see about a thousand applications every single day. I think the biggest confusion here is that folks are mistaking us for unemployment. And some of the applications we get don’t in fact actually have families,”Commissioner Barnes said.
For those who want to apply, remember the Emergency Cash Assistance pertains to pregnant women and families. The larger your family, the more money you could likely receive.
“So a pregnant woman up to a family of one, they can receive $500, per month. A family of 3 to 4 can receive $750 a month. And a family of 5 plus can receive $1000 per month,” Commissioner Barnes said.
Families are getting two months of benefits this one. The Department of Human Services says they’ve approved applicants within 10 to 15 days.
“Tennessee is in a healthy position. We did have over 700 million in reserves. And it was put aside specifically to help in the instance of an emergency or in the instance of the economy changing--which it has done,” Commissioner Barnes said.
The reserve money comes from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, also known as TANF. TANF is a federal block grant that provides money to states for a variety of programs.
The Department of Human Services is using the money to fund the emergency cash assistance program. It also funds the Department’s Family First Program. For more information, on the Family First Program, click here.
Tennesseans can apply for emergency cash assistance here.
For frequently asked questions, click here.
