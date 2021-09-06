NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fun in the sun with Steve Harvey is all Valerie Burris and Janis Wilson Carr wanted. But instead, “They took our money and ran!” Washington D.C. resident Janis Wilson-Carr said.

Wilson-Carr and Burris planned to go on Steve Harvey’s Annual Sand and Soul Festival, but like many events, it got canceled last year because of the pandemic. Wilson-Carr said she spent nearly $5,000 purchasing the two tickets. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this problem.

News4 first told you about this in May. Two ladies trying to get thousands of their hard earned dollars back. “There was no website. The website was taken down,” Nashville resident Sandra Glover said.

Customers demand refunds after Steve Harvey’s Sand & Soul Festival is canceled What was supposed to be a fun vacation in the Dominican Republic with a well-known comedian turned out to be not so funny.

“They’re not responding to your emails and no one is answering the phone calls in the office either, ShaDonna Middleton said.

But no luck. News4 traveled to Atlanta, reaching out to Steve Harvey Global in person and by phone. Months have gone by and still, no money. We did the same thing for Valerie Buris and Janis Wilson-Carr

“The fact that we invested money and they said that it was going to be applied in 2021, and then they shut down the whole system! To me, that’s a fraud. That’s fraudulent!” Burris said.

Just days after we made the call, Burris and Wilson-Carr gave us some good news, a credit in their account. They got the refund they’ve waited over a year for. A relief, yes, but the entire experience has left them feeling very different about their favorite funny man. “I have lost ALOT of respect for anything that he’s launching, cause in the back of my mind, it’s going to be this problem!” Wilson-Carr said.

Middleton and Glover still have yet to receive their refunds. If you end up paying for a concert or any kind of trip, consumer experts say consider purchasing it by credit card. That way the money could easily be deposited back into your account. Plus, you can contact our bank and they could at least help or guide you in the right direction.

Another tip: Read the cancellation policy carefully. Pay close attention to them before booking your ticket or paying for your purchase. If there are a lot of loopholes, you may want to make different plans.