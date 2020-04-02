NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a rock and a hard place some travelers are facing. When travel plans change, they need to cancel flights- only to be offered vouchers, not refunds.
“They said that specific flights would have to be canceled to get a refund,” one residents said.
The woman did not want her face show but says this happened to her when her daughter’s study abroad trip got canceled. She called the airline, hoping for a refund on the ticket.
The airline did offer a voucher, but with so much change happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s an option that her daughter says they do not want to take.
“I really do hope they come to an understanding because right now it is very uncertain to travel with all the restrictions,” the student says.
Nathan Grant with Credit Card Insider says if you’re in a situation similar to this family, consider calling your credit card company fi that’s how you paid for your flight.
"Certain credit cards have their own trip cancellation insurance is one of their benefits or purchase protections. And just like the airlines, every credit card issuer is different in how they handle it,but that could be something that could save you even a partial refund on a big trip that you may have planned before something like this came up,” Grand said.
Meantime, for this family, the airline says they are taking another look at their specific case.
