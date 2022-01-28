NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Attorney General’s Office told News4 that all the original complaints they received tied to Tennessee Women’s Care had been resolved.

“All the original complaints have confirmed refunds, and that’s a total of $13,000.00,” Samantha Fisher, Spokesperson at the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, said.

News4 first brought you this story in 2019, when patients complained about billing and refund issues.

“We’re really glad to be able to get that for consumers that were complaining about the problems they were having with Tennessee Women’s Care,” Fisher said.

Fisher added that they have three additional complaints that they are mediating because Ascension is now operating Tennessee Women’s Care.

“The Division of Consumer Affairs is a meditation process and we can sometimes, by working with the consumer and working with the business, resolve these complaints-whether it’s a financial transaction or purchasing goods and services and that is why that entity is here. In the TN Attorney General’s Office, and we’re always happy when we can reach a conclusion that is favorable to both the business and the person who had to complain,” Fisher said.

If you have an issue with a business, the AG’s office encourages you to file a complaint by clicking here.