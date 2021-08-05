UPDATE: A Family Dollar store on Jefferson Street has working A/C once again after customers contacted Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman about the store's conditions.

Family Dollar told News4 the store reopened on July 30 after closing temporarily due to the intense heat and broken air conditioning.

The Jefferson Street store confirmed to News4 that the air conditioning is now up and running.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One store in Nashville has been without air conditioning for months.

That’s what customers say is happening inside the Family Dollar located at 1015 Jefferson Street, near Warren Street.

Fans on the floors and on top of the shelves, blow nothing but hot air.

“Feels like a heatwave,” customer Katherine Johnson said. “I wasn’t in there but a minute and sheesh! You see how I’m sweating!”

“You walk in there, it’s just hot and stuffy,” customer David Gordon said.

On one aisle, chocolate candy bars are melting.

The thermostats in the building show temperatures climbing above 80 degrees.

Customers tell News4 it’s been like this for a while now. The summer heat, just adding to the misery.

“You’ve got too many people getting in and out of the store. You know, and a lot of people deal with a lot of breathing problems too,” Johnson said.

She also feels bad for the workers.

“Cause they work 6 to 8 hours, sometimes more, and it’s just not fair.

Customers say they worry it’ll get worse as we make our way into August and hot air sticking around.

“They should have the proper circulation!” Gordon said.

Having hot air circulating, Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro says is never a good thing.

“For workers who are in there, for hours and hours a day, without any air conditioning, they’re going to have to find different ways that they can stay cool. I mean, it really could be a health concern. If they’re not staying hydrated. If they’re not taking breaks. If they can’t escape that heat. So, it really could become a health concern pretty quickly,” DiPietro said.

News4 called Family Dollar’s corporate number and also sent them screenshots of the fans and thermostats from inside of the store.

A spokesperson stated, “We’re actively working with two vendors to repair the HVAC system, including replacement of a unit.”

Johnson won’t believe the air is fixed until she feels it when she walks in the door.

“Come on now. Get some air!! It’s 100 degrees it feels like out here. And you ain’t got no air in the store for your workers and for your customers!!” Johnson said.

News4 also asked Family Dollar when they predict this issue will actually be fixed. We wanted an actual time frame.

The company says "We are working to have this resolved very soon."