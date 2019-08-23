The Tennessee House of Representatives has a new speaker – lawmakers met in special session Friday to approve Cameron Sexton to replace Glen Casada, after Casada resigned amid a scandal over racist and sexist texts. Shortly after Sexton was sworn in, the house took up the matter of David Byrd - another lawmaker under fire in a sex scandal.
Representative David Byrd has been accused by three women who say Byrd took advantage of them sexually when he was their coach decades ago.
Byrd has refused to resign. He attended Friday’s special session, listening as several Democratic lawmakers called for him to be expelled.
"We have victims out there of sexual assault. They've been waiting. They've been waiting a long time. Some of them, it took a long time to come forward," said Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat. Instead of voting on the expulsion, lawmakers voted 71 to 26 to refer the Byrd matter to a judiciary committee..
"I want to make sure the judiciary committee has the opportunity to hear these accusations and do a full investigation,” said Representative Michael Curcio, a Republican from Dixon.
When that will happen isn't clear. The chair of the Republican caucus Jeremy Faison told News 4’s Nancy Amons that the judiciary committee could meet as soon as they get a ruling from the attorney general. They've asked the AG if they can punish someone for something they did before they took office – which would seem to open a Pandora’s Box.
